China sees an opportunity as the U.S. cuts aid to groups around the world

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

President Trump's drive to cut back the federal government includes cuts to a traditional tool against China.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Yeah. The United States has promoted democracy and human rights abroad, and it's been seen as a way to counter the influence of authoritarian countries, especially China. Now the U.S. is blocking those efforts as part of an effort led by Elon Musk, the presidential aide who is the world's richest man.

INSKEEP: NPR's Emily Feng has covered China for many years and is on the line. Emily, good morning.

EMILY FENG, BYLINE: Hey, Steve. Good morning.

INSKEEP: OK. So why would the administration back off democracy promotion now?

FENG: Well, part of the reason given by Musk and other people close to Trump is that the agencies that fund these groups you're talking about are wasteful. Musk has accused specifically the aid agency USAID of being behind a, quote, "hoax" about Russian influence in the Trump administration without giving evidence. The U.S. has also paused human rights and civil-society-related grants at the State Department.

And the latest funding freeze I've been tracking is at the National Endowment for Democracy, or NED. Interestingly, some Republicans like Marco Rubio - who is now U.S. secretary of state - had previously seen groups they funded as essential to U.S. national security because they build soft power by promoting U.S. democratic ideals abroad. But since Rubio's joined the Trump administration, he's defended these massive cuts.

INSKEEP: OK. So this is worldwide, the effects of these changes, but a good portion of the funding was supporting Chinese dissidents - some diversity of opinion within China. So what does China think of that?

FENG: They have not said much publicly, but this is a huge windfall for China because these are all organizations Beijing found a nuisance. And I found signs that China is trying to co-opt some of these groups now. At least two human rights organizations that are China-focused but based here in the U.S. tell me they've actually been approached by people within the Chinese government offering to introduce them to new China-based funders. And this has specifically happened in just the last few days since they've faced losing funding from the U.S.

I also talked directly with a Chinese state representative who answers to the government there, who requested anonymity 'cause they're not authorized to speak publicly. They reached out to at least one China-focused civil society group that is at risk of losing their funding and proposed to them - instead of criticizing people and organizations in China publicly, perhaps they could facilitate private conversations with China to achieve social change. And one of the groups he was in contact with said, you know, this feels like a tactic to buy their silence, though the Chinese state representative argued to me it would be a more effective way for organizations to work.

INSKEEP: Wow. Thanks for all that reporting. So what are some of these groups that risk getting their funding cut?

FENG: They're the - exactly kind of the groups that China and other authoritarian governments criticize. These are women's rights groups, human rights research groups, legal aid nonprofits. One of them is New York-based China Labor Watch. It was started by a researcher named Li Qiang, and his group investigates labor rights abuses.

LI QIANG: (Speaking Chinese).

FENG: Li says here he's chosen to go on the record with me because he left China when he felt he could not speak freely there. So he says now if he stays silent on the funding cuts, what was the point of coming to the U.S?

INSKEEP: Well, how does this affect Americans?

FENG: Well, for better or worse, the U.S. is competing with China on social influence and soft power. And some human rights workers say they're worried about this convergence between how Trump administration officials talk about democracy and how governments like China describe it.

Francisco Bencosme is USAID's former China policy lead.

FRANCISCO BENCOSME: The geopolitical information warfare is no longer something that's happening halfway across the world but is happening within our own governments.

FENG: For example, Musk called NED a scam and then cited a story on X - a takedown of the U.S. foundation from the Foreign Ministry of China.

INSKEEP: Emily, thanks so much.

FENG: Thank you, Steve.

INSKEEP: That's NPR's Emily Feng.

(SOUNDBITE OF ZEITGEISTER'S "NOC TURNE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.