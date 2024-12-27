© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 'A Complete Unknown,' Timothée Chalamet captures the idea of Bob Dylan

By Stephen Thompson,
Bedatri D. ChoudhuryChris KlimekHafsa FathimaLennon SherburneMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published December 27, 2024 at 4:06 PM CST
Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown.
Macall Polay
/
Searchlight Pictures
Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown.

A Complete Unknown isn't a traditional biopic. Instead of covering Bob Dylan's life story from birth to old age, it covers the period shortly after his arrival in New York City, as he first begins to fall in with the city's folk music scene. Timothée Chalamet plays Dylan — and does all his own singing. We see Dylan become a superstar, as well as his famous set at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival —where he and his band plugged in for an electrified set that's often viewed as a cultural turning point in America.

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture.

Subscribe to NPR Plus at plus.npr.org or make a gift at donate.npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Bob Dylan
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson
Bedatri D. Choudhury
Chris Klimek
See stories by Chris Klimek
Hafsa Fathima
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Hafsa Fathima
Lennon Sherburne
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jessica Reedy
Related Content