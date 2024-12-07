Texas Longhorns head to college football playoffs after loss in SEC title game

The Longhorns will host ACC champion Clemson in the first round of the college football playoffs Dec. 21. The game will be at DKR Texas Memorial stadium at 3 p.m CST.

Texas finished the season ranked 5th, giving them the home-field advantage. A win against Clemson will send the Longhorns to play Arizona State, the Big 12 champion.

Making the playoffs marks a successful end to the Longhorns' first regular season in the SEC, although things didn’t end exactly as the team wanted. Texas made a pretty smooth transition to the SEC. They just couldn’t figure out how to beat Georgia.

After storming through the regular season, with only a loss to the Bulldogs blemishing their record, they stumbled again in the SEC title game, falling 22-19 in overtime to Georgia on Saturday.

First year in the SEC

After years of rumors and speculation, Texas finally joined the Southeastern Conference this season after competing for nearly two decades in the Big 12.

Instead of playing longtime rivals like Baylor and Texas Tech, the Longhorns notched wins this year against Vanderbilt, Florida, and, again after 13 years, Texas A&M.

Unlike last year’s conference championship game in Dallas, Longhorn faithful headed to Atlanta.

Defense wins championships

Texas has had a bit of trouble on the offensive side of the ball this season, dealing with injuries to a number of players including starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. The positive side of that is it's given many players a chance to shine, including redshirt freshman sensation Arch Manning.

What’s kept the ‘Horns on track all year long has been their stellar defense, ranked third overall in the country and allowing the fewest yards per play of any team in college football’s top division.

The defensive unit is led by returning lettermen across multiple positions and a whole slew of seniors, including Jahdae Barron, David Gbenda and Alfred Collins, among others. And with the offense stumbling in recent games, including the SEC championship, the team will need a strong performance from the defense to push on to a national title in the college football playoffs.

Expanded college football playoff

SMU beat out Alabama for the 11th spot in the inaugural 12 team college football playoff. The Mustangs will take on 6th ranked Penn State in the first round on Dec. 21 at 11a.m. CST at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The national championship game will be held in Atlanta on Jan. 20.

