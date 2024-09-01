State Rep. and Houston Democrat Shawn Thierry announces switch to Republican Party

Houston Democratic state Rep. Shawn Thierry announced Friday she plans to leave the party and begin affiliating as a Republican.

Thierry was unseated from the Texas House District 146 position in a runoff election against challenger Lauren Ashley Simmons in May. She made enemies within the political party last year after supporting Republican-backed legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors.

In a statement, Thierry said she can no longer support the Democratic party that has “veered so far left, so deep into the progressive abyss, that it now champions policies I cannot, in good conscience, support.”

Thierry reiterated her disapproval of policies “like promoting sex changes for vulnerable children and dismantling Title IX protections for women in sports.”

“That’s why I am leaving the left and joining the party of family, faith and freedom,” she said. “I now stand with colleagues, friends, neighbors, women and mother in the Republican Party.”

Thierry last year voted in support of legislation prohibiting certain books from school libraries and restricting Texas college athletes from competing on teams that do not align with their gender at birth.

Her outspoken support for conservative legislation was quick to shock Democrats and garner endorsements from Republicans.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott praised Thierry’s announcement on Friday, welcoming the Houston Democrat to the party “with open arms.”

Proud to welcome Rep. @ShawnieT146 to the Republican Party!



Democrats abandoned her after she supported a law I signed to protect Texas children.



The radical leftist agenda doesn't align with most Americans.



Look forward to working with Rep. Thierry to build a brighter future. pic.twitter.com/ZImg0v7DOO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 30, 2024

“Representative Thierry served in the Texas Legislature for four terms until the Democratic Party abandoned her after she delivered a 12-minute speech from the House floor in favor of a law I signed to protect Texas children,” Abbott said.

He said her decision to switch parties demonstrates the Democratic party “does not align with a majority of Americans.”

Democratic state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer said Thierry’s move to abandon the party and “join a group with ties to white nationalism” continues to “betray the values and priorities of her constituents— once again putting money and title above principle.”

“She was fired by the voters of House District 146 because she didn’t respect their will and what they wanted for their community,” he said.

