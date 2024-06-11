Clarity Child Guidance Center expands as mental crisis 'skyrockets' among school age children

Local and state dignitaries cut the ribbon on Tuesday on the phase one expansion at the Clarity Child Guidance Center, operated by Methodist Healthcare Ministries, as mental crises among school age children dramatically increases.

Eight beds have been added to the living unit — a pediatric psychiatric intensive care facility — bringing to 74 the number of in-patient care beds.

The expanded bed space will allow 700 more children to receive services every year.

Jessica Knudson, the president and CEO of the center, said COVID-19 took a toll on the mental health of many children.

"I think COVID had the biggest impact on kids. The impact of virtual schooling and not having that face-to-face interaction with their peers has really had long-lasting impacts. And we're seeing it in school refusals, school phobia, and increased depression and anxiety as well."

Center officials said there has been a 159% increase in the use of crisis services, an 86% increase in the number of patients admitted and placed on suicide risk precautions, an 86% increase in law enforcement referral of patients, a 65% increase in inpatient admissions of patients with no previous treatment history, and a 27% increase in hospitalizations.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR County Judge Peter Sakai speaks at Clarity Child Guidance Center. State Sen. José Menéndez (from left), District 8 San Antonio City Councilman Manny Pelaez, and Jessica Knudson, Clarity's president and CEO, listened to Sakai's remarks.

Knudson said the center in the 8500 block of Tom Slick also updated and expanded its kitchen and dining area, originally built in 1986, to feed 125 patients.

She said the expanded living unit is the only one of its kind in South Texas, dedicated to children and teens.

"We treat ages 3 to 17, and the important thing as a non-profit is it's part of our mission to provide services to any child and family regardless of their ability to pay," Knudson said.

Knudson said the center's ongoing "HEROES" Capital Campaign is striving to raise $16 million to allow Clarity to serve an additional 1,000 kids a year — bringing the annual total to around 7,000 children and teens.

Center officials said about 60% of children treated there are uninsured, underinsured, or low income.

Statewide, more than 67% of children who need mental treatment never receive it, even though 25% have onset by age 7.

Center officials said that lack of treatment is due to a lack of service providers where they live, stigma around mental health, and the ability to pay for services.

State Sen. José Menéndez said the need for mental health services for school age children in San Antonio has "skyrocketed."

County Judge Peter Sakai and District 8 San Antonio City Councilman Manny Pelaez also spoke briefly at the ribbon-cutting to support Clarity's work.