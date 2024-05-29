© 2024 Texas Public Radio
White evangelical Christians are some of Israel's biggest supporters. Why?

By Gene Demby,
Jess KungLeah DonnellaCourtney SteinChristina CalaXavier LopezB.A. ParkerLori LizarragaVeralyn Williams
Published May 29, 2024 at 9:36 AM CDT
At a march in support of Israel, one woman holds a sign saying, "Christians Stand with Israel."
Getty Images
At a march in support of Israel, one woman holds a sign saying, "Christians Stand with Israel."

As war continues to rage in the Middle East, attention has been turned to how American Jews, Muslims, and Palestinians relate to the state of Israel. But when we talk about the region, American Christians, particularly evangelical Christians, are often not part of that story. But their political support for Israel is a major driver for U.S. policy — in part because Evangelicals make up an organized, dedicated constituency with the numbers to exert major influence on U.S. politics. So today on the show, we're looking into the history and theology behind how white evangelical Christians became so connected to Israel, and what that connection looks like in the public square.

