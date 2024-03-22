Two are dead after Hays CISD bus carrying pre-K students crashes in Bastrop County

A Hays CISD bus with more than 50 people inside rolled over in Bastrop County near the Travis County line on Friday afternoon. One adult and one child are dead.

The bus was transporting Tom Green Elementary pre-K students back from a field trip to a zoo in Bastrop County. Forty-four students and 11 adult chaperones were on the bus, according to a statement from Hays CISD.

The bus was headed west on SH 21 when a concrete truck driving in the other direction veered into the bus' lane and hit the front of the bus around 1:59 p.m., said Sergeant Deon Cockrell with the Texas Department of Public Safety. A car following behind the bus was also struck, and the driver died, Cockrell reported at a press conference following the crash. The child who died was a student on the bus.

"One of the people who was killed was a precious young boy who was a pre-K student at Tom Green Elementary School. There are no words that can express my sorrow for the student’s family, the Tom Green Elementary School family, and our greater Hays CISD community," said Hays CISD Superintendent Eric Wright in a statement. "I am also saddened to learn of the death of a person who was driving a car that was on the road behind our bus."

Fifty-three patients were evaluated for injuries, including the two deceased, according to Kevin Parker, division chief with Austin-Travis County EMS. Four people in critical condition were transported from the scene in helicopters, six were transported via ground and the remainder had minor injuries, he said.

Parents were notified about the crash, and family reunification finished at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, according to Superintendent Wright.

There's currently no indication that the concrete truck driver was under the influence, Cockrell said.

SH 21 near Caldwell Road will likely be closed for several hours, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management. Expect traffic delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

View the latest updates from Austin-Travis County EMS.

Mutual Aid in Bastrop County 2751 W SH 21 (14:17 x-street Caldwell Rd) Bus rollover with greater than 40 patients involved. Avoid the area. Expect closures for a large amount of 1st responders working the scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/QmSbH1WCHC — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 22, 2024

Copyright 2024 KUT News