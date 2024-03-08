© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Can the insect brain help us develop smarter, faster AI?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Harsha NahataKatie MonteleoneSanaz MeshkinpourJames Delahoussaye
Published March 8, 2024 at 8:09 AM CST

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Natural Intelligence.

Dragonflies intercept their prey with 95% accuracy. Understanding how their brains function could be the key to building more efficient algorithms and tech.

About Frances Chance

Frances Chance is a computational neuroscientist. She is also a principal member of the technical staff at Sandia National Laboratories, where she is using her knowledge of neural systems to try and develop biologically inspired algorithms and technologies. She has always been fascinated by how biological neurons work — in particular, understanding how nervous systems are specialized to fit an animal's ecological niche. Recently, she has begun to explore potential parallels between the operations of neural systems and the challenges faced by modern computers.

Her collaborators include Paloma Gonzalez Pulido, and graduate student, David Munkvold at University of Minnesota. They run the experiments with dragonflies.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata and Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour, Manoush Zomorodi and James Delahoussaye. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

