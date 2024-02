Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd invite Axios’ Margaret Talev and the AP’s Darlene Superville to the Friday roundtable to discuss how Russia is reverberating in American politics and how in vitro fertility became a political lightning rod this week.

