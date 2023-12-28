© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Best films of 2023 picked by critic Ty Burr

Published December 28, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST
Moviegoers eat popcorn. (Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images)
Ty Burr, former Boston Globe film critic and creator of the substack newsletter “Ty Burr’s Watchlist” joins host Robin Young to talk about some of his favorite films of 2023 including “Poor Things,” “Past Lives,” and “The Holdovers.”

Ty Burr’s top 2023 movie picks

  • Poor Things


Watch on YouTube.

  • Perfect Days


Watch on YouTube.

  • May December


Watch on YouTube.

  • Past Lives


Watch on YouTube.

  • The Zone of Interest
  • The Holdovers


Click here for a conversation between actor Paul Giamatti and host Robin Young.

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • The Boy and the Heron
  • “All of Us Strangers
  • Barbie


Click here for a conversation between director Greta Gerwig and host Scott Tong.

  • Bottoms
  • The Taste of Things
  • Kokomo City
  • Rewind and Play
  • American Fiction
  • You Hurt My Feelings


Click here for a conversation between writer director Nicole Holfcener and host Scott Tong.

  • Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret
  • Godland
  • 20 Days in Mariupol


Click here for a conversation between writer director Mstyslav Chernov and host Celeste Headlee.

  • Afire

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

