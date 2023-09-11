© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Worth Repeating: Bail (A digital program)

Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool
Published September 11, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT
Crystal shares a story about a family trip, broken mirror, and a need the need to get out of Mexico fast.
Patrick shares a story about the need to get lost with his mom after a pivotal moment.
Linn shares a story about a dreamlike invasion that turned out to be not a dream at all.
Michael shares a story about a night in jail and how no one tells ever explained how exactly to make bail.
Auji Collective is our musical guest! Follow them on social media!
David shares a story about a visit to the airport that went very wrong.
Norma shares a story about how it takes balls to really send a message.
Galileo shares a story about how not all crazy cat people are created equal.
Tori Pool
Worth Repeating producer and host, Events, and cloud watcher— oh my.
