The climate case for eating less meat: 'It’s not politically popular'

It’s been a summer of excessive heat, boiling oceans and wildfires, and as more people feel the impacts of climate change a growing chorus is asking: How do we stop this? Can our personal lifestyle changes actually make any difference?

Vox staff writer Kenny Torrella argues in a recent piece that journalists have not focused enough on one contributor to the worsening climate: meat consumption. He speaks with Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

