Cold front could bring thunderstorms and needed rain to San Antonio this weekend

The National Weather Service says San Antonio could see thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain starting later this week and continuing into early next week.

Forecasters say rain chances will gradually increase beginning Thursday, with a stronger chance of storms arriving this weekend. Most of the San Antonio area is expected to see rain Saturday and Sunday, with additional chances lingering into Monday and Tuesday.

The weather service says some storms could become strong to marginally severe, and locally heavy rainfall is possible.

Meteorologists say a strong cold front moving out of the Rocky Mountains and a low-pressure system near Baja California are expected to create a more active weather pattern across South Central Texas.

While the exact timing and intensity of the storms remains uncertain, forecasters say the setup could bring beneficial rainfall to the region.

San Antonio has been dealing with severe drought conditions for seven straight years, and significant rainfall would help ease some of those impacts.

March is typically one of the wetter months in San Antonio, averaging just under three inches of rain, often triggered when cold fronts collide with warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.