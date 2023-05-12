Lee Fields - Digging SA

A partnership with TPR Music and Friends of Sound Records, Digging SA uncovers sonic gems recorded in San Antonio - connecting our audience to the music and the history of local musicians. Digging SA is supported by The Espee.

Living soul music legend, Lee Fields stopped by Friends of Sound to dive into some music of the West Side Sound. We shared two tracks from the Dynamic record label and a cover that may have flown under the radar.

The first track, “Ain’t No Big Thing," by Little Jr. Jesse and The Tear Drops was recorded on the Dynamic label - a local record label owned by Abe Epstein. There’s a lot of history and music surrounding Epstein. He was a real estate agent who in the 1960s, also produced hit records by The Royal Jesters, The Commands, Rene y Rene, and Sonny Ace. This track is actually a cover - Little Jr. Jesse and The Teardrops recorded their version of The Radiants’ track in 1966.

Jesse began his professional career in radio broadcasting in 1965 at San Antonio’s popular Spanish-language station KUKA 1250 AM…taking “KUKA Power” dedications while hosting a radio show called 'Top Teen Tunes"

The phenomenon of young Chicano singers reinterpreting Black Doo-Wop, Rock and Roll, and R&B music in San Antonio is really the backbone of what is known to be the “West Side Sound” or the “San Antonio Soul.”

Diving into the music of the West Side sound with the help of Big Crown Records, Lee Fields was inspired to record a cover of a well-known Sunny and the Sunliners track, “The One Who’s Hurting is You,” for an exclusive compilation called, Dear Sunny.

The second track, a funky cover from beloved San Antonio artist, Sunny Ozuna, called “Midnight Mover” off the Sunny and the Sunliners album, Sky High.

Lee Fields dropped some knowledge on the TPR Music team and shared that the “Unknown” artist credited below “Midnight Mover” is actually Wilson Pickett. Pickett released the song two years before Sunny would cover it.

Fields’ connection to the track goes deep as he once played with the band leader (Curtis Pope) and group, The Midnight Movers. The group would eventually become Pickett’s live backing band.

Pumped up with fast funky rhythms, lively horns, and rocked-out James Brown-style vocals, This track showcases Sunny’s inspiration and range in style.

The final track features another local phenomenon - San Antonio is also known as Military City, USA because of the number of military bases and military population living in the city at any given time.

Back in the early 60s, a group of airmen stationed at Randolph Air Force Base formed a group called the Commands.

Abe Epstein discovered the Commands at the “Hunt & Saddle Club,” a venue inside Randolph Air Force Base.

‘No Time For You’ got lots of airplay in San Antonio, and reached number one on all the local stations when it was released. This track showcases the group’s infectious melodies and soulful arrangements of the background vocals.

Producers - Noah Slavin and Tori Pool

Executive Producers - Roberto Adrian Martinez and Rae D. Cabello

Director and Editor - Jacob Glombowski

Sound Engineer - Deric Wynne and Alfie De La Garza

Videographers - Jacob Glombowski

Special thanks to Friends of Sound, Big Crown Records, Daptone Records, and Jessica Weber, co-sign.

