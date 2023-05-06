District 1 San Antonio City Council race headed into a runoff

District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo was forced into a runoff with challenger Sukh Kaur, according to the results of

Saturday's city council election.

Kaur, an education consultant, finished first in the race against the sitting councilman Bravo.

She said her campaign knocked on more than 10,000 doors in the district and 4,000 of those door knocks featured the candidate herself.

Kaur said she looks forward to the runoff.

"So, I want to make sure in going into the runoff that people did not vote for me feel confident in my ability to lead and the ability to lead well.

Kaur is a board member of Texas Public Radio. She told TPR she would not leave her board position to run for the City Council.

Bravo, who was the second top vote-getter, won a previous runoff two years ago to win his seat. He said he's ready to face Kaur in the runoff.

"It's a difference race. It's a completely different race. The mayor's not on the ballot. There are not any propositions on the ballot and so it's just head-to-head and one candidate against the other. So, it's a very different race."

Bravo has garnered negative public perception following his outburst against District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval and censure by the city council.

Third place finisher — Adobe digital marketing executive Jeremy Roberts — said he has no plans to endorse either candidate in the runoff.

Kaur said streets and sidewalks, drainage, property tax relief, and public safety are top issues in the race, according to the voters she spoke to during her door-to-door campaign.

District 1 includes much of downtown and near North Side neighborhoods. The runoff is scheduled for June 10.