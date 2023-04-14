Join us on Thursday, April 20th! TPR will host Great SA: Tex Mex at our Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center. In collaboration with the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office, this FREE Great SA conversation will feature host Norma Martinez and guests talking about San Antonio’s culinary heritage, how Tex-Mex happened, and why it’s so controversial.

Panelists include Gustavo Arellano, Melissa Guerra, José Ralat, and Steven Pizzini. Leading up to the event, TPR will be taking submissions for an audience Q&A with the panel.

Light bites will be available for sale at the event, and sounds will be provided by DJ Despeinada. Join us for an evening of food, community, and conversation!⁠

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Doors at 6p

Program at 7p

Afterglow 8p