I believe ALL humans have a right to know what is happening in the world.

I believe ALL humans have a right to know what is happening in the world, unbiasedly.

I believe ALL humans have a right to know what is happening in the world, unbiasedly, in a language they understand.

This fundamental human truth is why I choose to donate my time, talent, and treasure to Texas Public Radio – an independent non-profit organization whose mission is to engage, inspire, inform, and to empower our community to make life better.

It is with GREAT honor and excitement that I assumed the role of Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for Texas Public Radio in January 2023. As a longtime listener and supporter of TPR, I am consistently impressed with the high-quality journalism, captivating storytelling, and engaging programming that this (our) organization provides to our extended community. As we look to the future together, I am committed to ensuring that TPR continues to thrive and expand its reach throughout Texas. However, we cannot do it alone.

As a nonprofit organization, we rely heavily on the generous support of our listeners to sustain our operations and keep the important news and inspiring stories flowing like the San Pedro Creek outside the Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center, TPR's headquarters (which, if you haven't seen the restored and improved creek yet, is well worth a visit).

That is why I am writing you today to humbly request your continued support and participation in our mission. Your donation helps fund our daily operations, including our team of journalist and producers, studio equipment, and technology infrastructure. With your support, we will continue to provide you with in-depth, unbiased news coverage and enlightening programming that enriches our community.

If you are not yet a member of TPR, I encourage you to consider becoming one today.

With your donation, you will receive exclusive access to our special events, early access to our programs, and the satisfaction of knowing you are making a difference in the lives of Texans everywhere.

Thank you for your time and consideration, and I look forward to working with you all to further the mission of Texas Public Radio.

Sincerely,

Lori Castillo, TPR Chairwoman, Board of Directors

