Tell Your Pet TPR Says 'Hi'

Texas Public Radio | By Dan Katz
Published March 27, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT
Gus1.jpg

During this Spring fundraising drive, we want to send appreciation to all our listeners who start a Texas Public Radio membership on behalf of their pet.

My dog Gus has been a supporter of TPR for almost five years.

He also happens to be the TPR Newshound.
Gus spends lots of time in the TPR newsroom, reminding everyone here that even in difficult times, life is full of fun and adventure.

He wakes up happy, in-the-moment, and eager for a new day with TPR as his backdrop.

If you're anything like me, your pet is probably kept company by TPR news or classical music when you're away and those streams are on all the time when you are together, too. Chances are, your pet would recognize the voices of the names you trust just as you do.

Today, I invite you to support public radio - give a sentimental gift to TPR in honor of the pet you love. Consider a TPR Pet Membership.

Life would not be what it is without our pets. So, show them some love during this drive and make a gift to TPR, they may just hear their name on-air - if you give a $60 gift, or commit to $5 a month, we'll send them the TPR heart squeak toy.

Thanks,

Gus and Dan

Dan Katz
As TPR's news director, Katz leads the organization’s news and journalism efforts, overseeing the newsroom’s day-to-day management and the development of a strategic vision for the news division. He also serves on the organization’s executive leadership team.
