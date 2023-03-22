There didn’t have to be a “Public Radio.” There’s nothing in the Constitution creating it, and in fact, 54 years ago it didn’t exist.

No PBS, no NPR.

What a different place this is, since its creation.

Documentarian Ken Burns famously said that the National Parks were America’s best idea. That may be, but public broadcasting is neck-n-neck with the National Parks.

Here at TPR it’s my honor to report on San Antonio’s art and its artists. I also reveal our fascinating and quirky history, and those little-known stories that leave listeners saying “Wow, I didn’t know that!”

Stuff like the story behind the city’s Enchilada Red Library. The former San Antonio woman who “saved” New York City’s Central Park. The incredible Uvalde murals, one each for those killed at Robb Elementary School, and the artists who painted them. The San Antonio musicians who toured the world with Sting. And the woman whose enormous tree died, so she turned it into an angel.

People, and their fascinating stories are what powers my beat. But in another sense, what powers it—and really, all the other reporter beats—is your support.

So in fact, while we’re San Antonio’s NPR station, we’re really YOUR station. You are the public in public radio. Without your help this grand experiment would disappear.

I thank you for the responsibility you’ve entrusted us with, and I hope you can do your part to make your Public Radio station the best it can be.

Thank you,

Jack Morgan