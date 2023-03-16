It was almost three years ago when the pandemic shook the world that I got my start at Texas Public Radio.

Furloughed from my job as a charter pilot, I never thought I'd be back in broadcasting again.

I was an avid TPR listener, and some of my friends even worked there. I can't tell you how exciting it has been to join the TPR team.

As a weekend host, I get the privilege of elevating TPR to a true seven day a week news operation. During the week, I get to contribute my reporting and feature stories to the news mix. I get excited when I can bring a story to life, and sometimes even shed light on some of life's mysteries.

Here are a few of my recent favorite feature stories I've produced:

Cavern discovered on a ranch in Medina County

High-speed chases endanger lives of migrants and area residents in South Texas

Searchers uncover artifacts possibly linked to the 1813 Battle of Medina

One thing that drew me to TPR in the first place was accurate storytelling. We strive to bring you factual narratives without bias. These days, this type of reporting is more important than ever.

That's why I hope you'll donate to Texas Public Radio, if you're able.

Rest assured your gift will help us to maintain the high level of integrity that public radio brings.

Thanks so much!

Jerry Clayton