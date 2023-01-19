T-Rex may not have big brain energy — but it might have been smarter than previously thought

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast.

For decades we’ve thought of the Tyrannosaurus Rex as enormous and terrifying, though not particularly intelligent. But according to a growing body of research, including a new study from the Journal of Comparative Neurology, “Jurassic Park” and all of us have had it wrong. The dinosaur of our nightmares might have been a lot smarter than we thought.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Suzana Herculano-Houzel, an associate professor of psychology at Vanderbilt University. She is the lead researcher on the study.

