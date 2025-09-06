Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez to face censure vote following July DWI arrest

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio City Council next Thursday will consider whether to censure Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez in the wake of her arrest on DWI charges.

In a memo, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said the vote on a reprimand should be considered in light of new information.

While Jones did not say what that new information is, it could be the results of the councilwoman's blood alcohol test. Officers drew blood from Meza Gonzalez after her arrest when she refused a breathalyzer test. She failed a sobriety test after being pulled over on IH 10 in July, just two weeks after she won the council seat.

Mayor Jones on Friday also suspended Meza Gonzalez from her council committee assignments. Meza Gonzalez will appear in court on the DWI charge in October.

The 43-year-old was seen on a video released to the public by SAPD slurring her words and having difficulty walking. She told officers she had been at the Centre Club, a members-only club downtown, but had not consumed alcohol. After her arrest she stated publicly that she would take full responsibility for her actions.

This was her second arrest on DWI charges. In 2010 a jury acquitted her, and the charges were expunged from her record. In 2023, Councilman Marc Whyte was censured by the City Council after his DWI arrest, and Councilman Clayton Perry received a vote of no confidence after he crashed his car while driving drunk in 2022 and fled the scene.