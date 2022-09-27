May 24, 2022. A tweet alerted the TPR newsroom about a shooting at a Uvalde school. As producer Marian Navarro and I were leaving work that afternoon, details were scarce. We hoped that it was all a false alarm.

It wasn’t.

TPR’s Brian Kirkpatrick quickly made his way to Uvalde to try to gather as much information as was available on that frantic, tragic day.

In the subsequent days, weeks, and months, TPR reporters travelled to our neighbors to try to make sense of what makes no sense. Almost every day, a new revelation upends everything we thought we knew.

Weeks later, another tragedy struck – dozens of people were victims of the deadliest human smuggling incident in the U.S.

TPR reporters wasted no time in bringing you the latest information on the deaths and on the trials of the suspects who may be responsible.

We dedicate hours, days, and sometimes weeks to report these stories. TPR reporters have my utmost respect for their dedication to reporting real, reliable news.

I hope you’ll support that dedication with a contribution to support these efforts. We can’t do this without you. Thank you.

Norma