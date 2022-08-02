© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Right-wing think tanks are trying to become churches. Here's why

Published August 2, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
Family Research Council President Tony Perkins speaks at the 2018 Values Voter Summit in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (Susan Walsh/AP)
A right-wing think tank — Family Research Council — has been reregistered as a church with the IRS. The FRC, a staunch opponent of abortion and LGBTQ rights, joins a growing list of activist groups seeking church status, which allows organizations to shield themselves from financial scrutiny.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with ProPublica’s Andrea Suozzo.

