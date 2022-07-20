#nowplaying with TPR's Joyce Slocum
Joyce Slocum is TPR's President and CEO. Joyce is devoted to Belle (her newshound) and Team TPR. Being a newshound can sometimes put one in a dark place. This playlist helps keep her optimistic and energized.
Jimmy LaFave - This Glorious Day
Paul Brady - Oh What a World
Louis Armstrong - What a Wonderful World
The Beatles - Here Comes the Sun
Hank Williams - Jambalaya (On the Bayou)
Robert Earl Keen - Feelin' Good Again
Lyle Lovett - This Old Porch
ABBA - Dancing Queen
Pharrell Williams - Happy
Willie Nelson - Uncloudy Day