nowplaying with TPR's Joyce Slocum

Joyce Slocum is TPR's President and CEO. Joyce is devoted to Belle (her newshound) and Team TPR. Being a newshound can sometimes put one in a dark place. This playlist helps keep her optimistic and energized.

Jimmy LaFave - This Glorious Day

Paul Brady - Oh What a World

Louis Armstrong - What a Wonderful World

The Beatles - Here Comes the Sun

Hank Williams - Jambalaya (On the Bayou)

Robert Earl Keen - Feelin' Good Again

Lyle Lovett - This Old Porch

ABBA - Dancing Queen

Pharrell Williams - Happy

Willie Nelson - Uncloudy Day