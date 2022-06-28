A Habit I Want to Keep, by Nora Peterson

I picked up the public radio habit when I was living and working in Chicago. I loved listening to WBEZ and gave them my financial support. I brought the habit with me when I moved to San Antonio in 1998. I was delighted to discover that there were two public radio stations in my newly adopted home town, KSTX 89.1 FM and all classical music on KPAC 88.3 FM. I soon became a member to support my habit.

My husband, Richard, and I purchased a Bed & Breakfast Inn and set about learning our way around our King William neighborhood, downtown San Antonio, museums, restaurants and destinations outside of the loop. As I went about my daily tasks, I could listen to my favorite programs: “All Things Considered,” “Fresh Air,” “Science Friday” as well “Morning Edition.” Oh happy day!

One discovery we made strolling on the River Walk was Jim Cullum and his jazz band at The Landing. Imagine my pleasure, when I was preparing breakfast on a Saturday, at turning on my radio and hearing “Riverwalk Jazz” on KSTX. Great jazz music right there in my kitchen! Soon after that program, I would listen to Marian Mc Partland’s “Piano Jazz.” I learned so much about the great jazz players of the past. She had interesting guests and her enthusiasm was catching.

In early 2001, I heard an announcement on the radio that TPR was going to host Marian McPartland and Jim Cullum at the Empire Theater. Richard and I scored front row seats. TPR’s General Manager, Joe Gwathmey, was the emcee of the show. Jim Cullum played with Don Mopsick on the bass and one other member of the band. You could tell that Marian and Jim were having a good time. And so did we.

A more recent happy discovery has been Barry Brake and “Classical Connections” on weekday afternoons. I was searching for a speaker for an organization that I am in. I contacted Barry, and he regaled our club members with his presentation. I now count Barry as my friend.

We have another favorite routine on Saturday mornings. Richard and I both have our own copy of the Wall Street Journal crossword puzzle, and we listen to movie music on KPAC at 10 a.m. every Saturday as we each work to solve the puzzle. KPAC is the soundtrack for our days. Thank you.

We have been faithful members and listeners of TPR for nearly 25 years now. I plan to keep up my habit for years to come.