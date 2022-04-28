Indigenous peoples fight for land rights at global summit

The world’s largest gathering of Indigenous peoples is happening in New York this week. It’s the first summit of the United Nations’ Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues since the pandemic began.

In the U.S., Native American leaders are calling on the federal government to give tribal nations more say in what happens to their land.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Kristen Carpenter, director of the American Indian Law Program at the University of Colorado Boulder.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

