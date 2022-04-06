nowplaying with Jacob Glombowski, TPR Music

Jacob Glombowski is a local filmmaker in San Antonio. We’re lucky to have him on the TPR Music team. Jacob has been our lead video director for a lot of our original music programming. You can see his work featured on Daystream, Lonesome Lounge Sessions and Summer Night City.

Here's what he's listening to:

Bill Baird - Trash Compactor

San Antonio Legend Bill Baird put out a great new LP back in February and this is the opening track. Super groovy and has continued to be stuck in my head for weeks now.

Hayden Pedigo - Letting Go

The whole album is great. It’s quickly become a companion piece whenever I visit west Texas. There’s something about it where when I listen to it while I drive I feel like I'm in a Kelly Reichardt Film.

Rex - Ride Home

90’s slowcore band Rex, is getting a second life through Numero Group reissuing their catalog. Great mix of grunge/alt country/chamber pop and slowcore. This song belongs in a coming of age movie.

Cola - Blank Curtain

Great new post punk band signed to firetalk. Former members of Ought (Rip) and the drummer of U.S Girls. This single has everything I want in a post punk song. Can't wait for their debut.

Time Wharp - 10 Year warranty

I’d listen to an hour version of this if I could. A great mix of Dance and Krautrock, this is always on in the background when I need to focus on a project.

Floatie - In The Night

Great 4 piece from Chicago. Love this band’s sound, everything is so tight and concise. Love the transition in this song.

Caroline - Dark Blue

One of the best finds during the pandemic. Caroline is a UK band that blends instrumental post rock, midwest emo, ambient and folk. Can’t get enough of this single and album.

Black Country, New Road - Good Will Hunting

This album might be album of the year for me. Still too early to tell but Ii love this album. Super theatrical, super unique.

Ruby Haunt - Non Sense

Been following these guys for awhile. They make super cinematic dream pop. Great for night drives and long road trips.