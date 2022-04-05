March Madness wraps up

The March Madness basketball tournament certainly brought the madness this year.

The men’s side wrapped up Monday night in dramatic fashion, with the biggest finals comeback win in history helping the Kansas Jayhawks hoist the trophy over the stunned North Carolina Tarheels.

On the women’s side, South Carolina took down UConn with Aliyah Boston leading the way. Coach Dawn Staley is sending a message that hers may be the perennial team to beat.

