The GOP's pull toward extremism

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justices provide a high-profile setting that many politicians use to score deological points before a massive audience.

In the hearings for nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, extremism and conspiracy theories seem to have strongly gripped the GOP, says Julian Zelizer, professor of History and Public Affairs at Princeton University. He speaks with host Jane Clayson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.