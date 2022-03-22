WATCH LIVE: Ketanji Brown Jackson faces a full day of questioning from lawmakers

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson had it relatively easy on the opening day of her confirmation hearings to serve as a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. She had to listen to 22 senators give their opening statements and then she had 10 minutes to introduce herself to the committee and to the national audience tuning into the high-stakes hearing.

But Day 2 promises to be long and challenging, with Republicans on the panel vowing to press her on topics ranging from abortion to school choice to the length of sentences she handed down in child porn cases.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., is allocating 30 minutes to each member of the panel to ask questions of Jackson and joked that the 10-minute opening statements on Monday is basically a “throat clearing” for most senators. The session will begin at 9 a.m. and could last as long as 12 hours.

Many Republicans contrasted the hearing for Judge Jackson with the confirmation process for Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, criticizing Democrats for contentious hearings that protestors interrupted, and the allegations of sexual assault against President Trump’s nominee made the hearings tense and often very personal in exchanges between those on the dais and Kavanaugh. They vow the questioning will focus on substance.

Throughout Monday’s hearing Republicans on the panel referred to Jackson’s role as a public defender, as a pro bono attorney who represented defendants at Guantanamo Bay, and as the vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Several cited cases they indicated raised questions about her views on crime.

Durbin tried to prebut any suggestion that she was “soft on crime” and said after Monday’s session that Jackson “is balanced and her record shows it.” He noted that she was endorsed by law enforcement groups.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley cited seven instances when Jackson handed down sentences in child pornography cases that were below the federal minimum guidelines and said he planned to ask her about those cases. He said by previewing his line of questioning he was showing he wasn’t “interested in playing ‘gotcha.’ I am interested in answers.” But Democrats before and after Hawley’s opening statement said he was misrepresenting her record and they expected her to respond forcefully.

Doug Jones, the former Alabama senator tapped by the White House to guide Jackson through the confirmation process, told reporters on Monday that Jackson is prepared to address the issues Hawley raised. He said they raise “sensitive issues” but she will be the one to counter those questions and he didn’t believe they would play a factor in her confirmation.

Republicans on the panel like Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse have also said they want to hear Jackson’s views on the effort by some liberal groups to expand the size of the Supreme Court. But Jones said that is a question for members of Congress, not judicial nominees, to answer. He indicated Jackson would follow the position that Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s nominee, set in her hearings in 2020, when she deferred those questions to lawmakers.

“I would anticipate her answers to be consistent” with Judge Barrett’s, Jones said.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking Republican on the panel, said he wanted to hear Jackson’s views on the role of a judge, stressing he didn’t believe any judge should be making new law from the bench.

Senators on the Judiciary panel will get a second opportunity to pose questions to Judge Jackson on Wednesday, with a shorter Q&A round scheduled for follow-ups, with each member getting 20 minutes. Durbin also noted Judiciary members can submit questions for the record that Jackson can answer in writing.