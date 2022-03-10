Bexar Commissioners condemn Ukraine invasion, county judge backs ban on Russian Oil

Bexar County Commissioners condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine during their meeting this week.

County Judge Nelson Wolff praised Ukraine's ongoing resistance against the Russians, touted the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and called for continued Western support of the embattled nation.

Wolff also supported a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports before the White House announced one this week.

"We may feel a little pain by it, but a 10-cent increase in gasoline or whatever it might be, is very little pain to pay considering what the citizens of Ukraine are going through," the county's highest ranking official said.

Commissioner Marialyn Barnard took the Russians to task during the opening prayer.

"I condemn these attacks and pray peace will be their future, sooner than later," she said.

Commissioner Tommy Calvert urged participants in the upcoming César E. Chávez March for Justice to show support for Ukrainians.

"This is a real time to remember how important dignity of the human being is," he said.

He also said the march would be a good time to show support for freedom and democracy, pointing out people in several nations are not free to march on public streets.

The march is scheduled for March 26. It kicks off at 10 a.m. at Guadalupe and Brazos Streets, west of downtown, and then travels to Hemisfair Plaza, where speeches and music will follow.

Grand Marshals of the parade are the son of Chávez, Paul Chávez, and San Antonio First Lady Erika Prosper Nirenberg.