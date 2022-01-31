For Americans struggling to sleep, does the answer lie in how people slept in medieval times?

So, how did you sleep last night? If you’re one of the 70 million Americans who suffer from sleep disorders, including insomnia, the answer is never simple.

It might be “Well … I fell asleep easily but woke up a few hours later,” or perhaps “It took me hours to fall asleep, but then I think I slept a little.”

Among those struggling for some shut-eye is The Atlantic writer Derek Thompson. He went searching for answers to his sleep issues and in the process stumbled on some interesting sleep history.

He writes about it in his new article: “Can Medieval sleeping habit fix America’s insomnia?” He joins host Lisa Mullins to talk about what he found and whether it might be helpful to sleep-weary Americans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

