Lonesome Lounge Sessions Return - Season 4

The Lonesome Lounge Sessions are back! Time makes the heart grow fonder so we have a special season in store for yonder 2022.

Season Four is presented by Real Ale Brewing, Hill Law Firm and Tobin Entertainment. The sessions are made possible by the support of Period Modern and the Lonesome Rose.

Purchase your tickets for each event here.

Our first show takes us on a field trip to the southside of San Antonio where we’ll enjoy the sounds of Justin Boyd, Garrett T. Capps and Bill Callahan live at Confluence Park.

Many thanks to the San Antonio River Foundation and the San Antonio Parks Foundation.

Join us on January 11, 2022 live at Confluence Park.

In February, we’ll be joined by Texas native, Gucci runway model and once candidate for Amarillo City Council, Hayden Pedigo. In 2021 he released his Letting Go, a wonderful collection of American Primitive music reminiscent of John Fahey and William Tyler. Watch the video for ‘Letting Go’ here.

Join us on February 7, 2022 live at the Lonesome Rose.

As we enjoy the talent spillover in anticipation of SXSW in Austin, we’re fortunate to have the Lonesome Rose stage graced by Canadian artist, Daniel Romano and Austin’s Carson McHone.

Romano’s latest rock and roll album, Cobra Poems, sounds like it could be a glam rock album made by Bob Dylan. Check out his single ‘Nocturne Child.’

Join us on March 6, 2022 live at the Lonesome Rose.

After Fiesta, Neo-Soul and R&B artist J-Darius takes the Lonesome Rose stage over. You may have heard J-Darius perform at UIW’s Light The Way event in December, or perhaps you saw him perform at the historic Carver Community Cultural Center. His band grooves and his falsetto is on point.

Join us on April 11, 2022 live at the Lonesome Rose.

Purchase your tickets for each event here. Season Four will take a pause summer 2022 and will resume in August 2022.

Click here to watch previous Lonesome Lounge episodes.