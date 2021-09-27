The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world. To listen to KPAC 88.3 FM, simply open the player in the gray ribbon at the top of this page and choose KPAC: Classical Music.
Composer William Goldstein Weaves Musical Magic From Just Three Notes
Host Robin Young speaks with composer William Goldstein, who specializes in instant compositions, coming up with complete works from three notes. He also just released “Collaborative Composition,” an album of improvised works he’s created with various musicians.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.