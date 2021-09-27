Composer William Goldstein Weaves Musical Magic From Just Three Notes

Host Robin Young speaks with composer William Goldstein, who specializes in instant compositions, coming up with complete works from three notes. He also just released “Collaborative Composition,” an album of improvised works he’s created with various musicians.

Watch on YouTube.

Watch on YouTube.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.