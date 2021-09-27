© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Composer William Goldstein Weaves Musical Magic From Just Three Notes

Published September 27, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT
William Goldstein (Kate Drabczynski)
William Goldstein (Kate Drabczynski)

Host Robin Young speaks with composer William Goldstein, who specializes in instant compositions, coming up with complete works from three notes. He also just released “Collaborative Composition,” an album of improvised works he’s created with various musicians.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

