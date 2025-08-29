© 2025 Texas Public Radio
San Japan, the anime and gaming convention, returns to San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Saile Aranda
Published August 29, 2025 at 5:50 PM CDT
San Japan 2025
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
San Japan 2025

San Japan is billed as the “largest anime and gaming convention in South Texas”—and San Antonio is its home.

Once again this year, it's taking place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and San Antonio Grand Hyatt from Friday, Aug. 29-Sunday, Aug. 31, it is now in its 16th year.

San Japan has grown steadily over the years, drawing thousands of superfans—most of whom return year after year to enjoy art displays, fandom meet-ups, games, and more.

Conference-goers in cosplay attire at San Japan 2025
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Conference-goers in cosplay attire at San Japan 2025

The conference is fan-run and features video-game makers, voice actors, cosplayers, and other creatives. San Japan is known for its roster of fan favorites, highlighting a variety of panels and other events. Molly Searcy, Sarah Anne Williams, and Aaron Campbell are among the invited voice actors for this year. Musical acts, cosplay actors and game producers are also part of the many scheduled events.

San Antonio Public Library manga reading area in San Japan 2025
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
San Antonio Public Library manga reading area in San Japan 2025

The San Japan 2025 website offers an online guidebook with a schedule and a full slate of who’s who from the popular genres of manga, art, music, movies, shows and games.

As if these sessions didn’t do enough to attract and delight droves of fans, the conference also includes gaming tournaments, karaoke and cosplay competitions where participants dress up as their favorite manga and anime characters.

Medieval-style battles at San Japan 2025
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Medieval-style battles at San Japan 2025
San Japan participants play Guitar Hero
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
San Japan participants play Guitar Hero

The cosplay competition is one of the most popular events of the conference. San Japan’s website indicates that “excellence in costume replication” is the ultimate goal.

Mitsuri Kanroji cosplay from manga series Demon Slayer.
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Mitsuri Kanroji cosplay from manga series Demon Slayer.
Cosplay museum exhibit at
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Cosplay museum exhibit at San Japan 2025

This year Otaku Cafe is offering Japanese cuisine at the convention. However, conference goers have a choice of other fast-food options on the premises.

Tickets range from single-day admission to three-day passes and special VIP experiences. You can learn more about San Japan at their website. 

A San Japan conference attendee in cosplay attire
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
A San Japan conference attendee in cosplay attire
Saile Aranda
Saile Aranda graduated from Texas A&M University-San Antonio with a Bachelor’s in Communications in May 2025. She completed a photography internship at Texas Public Radio. She won Texas Intercollegiate Press Association awards as part of The Mesquite newspaper and El Espejo magazine. She enjoys visiting small towns and reading books in her free time. Saile is now a freelance photographer and journalist eager to capture the essence of the city of San Antonio.
