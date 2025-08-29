San Japan, the anime and gaming convention, returns to San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Japan is billed as the “largest anime and gaming convention in South Texas”—and San Antonio is its home.

Once again this year, it's taking place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and San Antonio Grand Hyatt from Friday, Aug. 29-Sunday, Aug. 31, it is now in its 16th year.

San Japan has grown steadily over the years, drawing thousands of superfans—most of whom return year after year to enjoy art displays, fandom meet-ups, games, and more.

Saile Aranda / TPR Conference-goers in cosplay attire at San Japan 2025

The conference is fan-run and features video-game makers, voice actors, cosplayers, and other creatives. San Japan is known for its roster of fan favorites, highlighting a variety of panels and other events. Molly Searcy, Sarah Anne Williams, and Aaron Campbell are among the invited voice actors for this year. Musical acts, cosplay actors and game producers are also part of the many scheduled events.

Saile Aranda / TPR San Antonio Public Library manga reading area in San Japan 2025

The San Japan 2025 website offers an online guidebook with a schedule and a full slate of who’s who from the popular genres of manga, art, music, movies, shows and games.

As if these sessions didn’t do enough to attract and delight droves of fans, the conference also includes gaming tournaments, karaoke and cosplay competitions where participants dress up as their favorite manga and anime characters.

Saile Aranda / TPR Medieval-style battles at San Japan 2025

Saile Aranda / TPR San Japan participants play Guitar Hero

The cosplay competition is one of the most popular events of the conference. San Japan’s website indicates that “excellence in costume replication” is the ultimate goal.

Saile Aranda / TPR Mitsuri Kanroji cosplay from manga series Demon Slayer.

Saile Aranda / TPR Cosplay museum exhibit at San Japan 2025

This year Otaku Cafe is offering Japanese cuisine at the convention. However, conference goers have a choice of other fast-food options on the premises.

Tickets range from single-day admission to three-day passes and special VIP experiences. You can learn more about San Japan at their website.

Saile Aranda / TPR A San Japan conference attendee in cosplay attire