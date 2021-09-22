Iceland Turns On The World's Biggest Machine To Pull Carbon Out Of The Air

This month Iceland switched on a machine that sucks carbon out of the air so it can be stored underground instead of contributing to climate change.

It’s called Orca, and it’s the biggest plant yet devoted to “direct air capture” — a technically challenging and controversial strategy for softening the blow of global warming that backers say will be a necessity to meet global emissions targets in the years ahead.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Christoph Beuttler, head of climate policy for Climeworks.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.