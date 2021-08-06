Arizona Schools Tell Students To Mask Up In Defiance Of State Law

Across the country, schools are implementing mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and the U.S. grapples with the highly contagious Delta variant.

But their efforts aren’t being met without resistance. A number of governors are banning mask mandates, including in Phoenix, Arizona, where six school districts are defying Gov. Doug Ducey’s order.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Chad Gestson, superintendent at Phoenix Union High School District, the first district in the state to require masks.

