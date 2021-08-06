© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Arizona Schools Tell Students To Mask Up In Defiance Of State Law

Published August 6, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT
Kindergarten students wear their masks and are separated by plexiglass during a math lesson at the Milton Elementary School, on May 18, 2021, in Rye, N.Y. (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Across the country, schools are implementing mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and the U.S. grapples with the highly contagious Delta variant.

But their efforts aren’t being met without resistance. A number of governors are banning mask mandates, including in Phoenix, Arizona, where six school districts are defying Gov. Doug Ducey’s order.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Chad Gestson, superintendent at Phoenix Union High School District, the first district in the state to require masks.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

