© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTPR 89.9 FM is currently off-air while work is being done on its broadcast tower.

U.S. Women's Basketball Winning Streak Continues In Tokyo Olympics; Japan Dominates Skateboarding

Published August 4, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT
USA's Ariel Atkins (R) looks for a pass during ithe women's quarter-final basketball match between Australia and USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on Aug. 4, 2021. (Thomas COEX COEX/AFP via Getty Images)
USA's Ariel Atkins (R) looks for a pass during ithe women's quarter-final basketball match between Australia and USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on Aug. 4, 2021. (Thomas COEX COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team continues its 54-game winning streak as they come closer to a 7th straight gold medal.

Meanwhile, Japan has dominated skateboarding events, even as the sport is frowned upon in the country.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson gets the latest from the Tokyo Olympics with NPR’s Mandalit del Barco.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now