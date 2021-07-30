New CDC Data Warns Vaccinated People Can Spread Delta Variant

An internal report at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledges "communication challenges" at the agency amid the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and the emergence of breakthrough infections in vaccinated people.

The unpublished data also reveals vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant have measurable viral loads similar to those who are unvaccinated.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Carolyn Y. Johnson, science reporter for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

