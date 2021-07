After years of controversy, the baseball team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians announced last week that it will be changing its name to the Cleveland Guardians.

WCPN’s David C. Barnett tells us about the history and significance of the name change’s inspiration: the iconic statues known as Cleveland’s Guardians of Traffic.

