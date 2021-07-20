© 2020 Texas Public Radio
As U.S. Ramps Up To Leave Afghanistan, Thousands Of Afghan Allies Remain Uncertain About Their Fate

Published July 20, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT
Newly Afghan Army Special forces march during their graduation ceremony after a three-month training program at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan, on July 17, 2021. (Rahmat Gul/AP)
The Biden administration announced Monday that 2,500 Afghans who worked for the U.S. and their families will be evacuated to a military base in Virginia, but thousands of other Afghan allies remain uncertain of their fate once American troops leave the area.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, discusses the U.S.’s evacuation and resettlement efforts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

