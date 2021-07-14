After 300 Years, A Book Is Returned To Sheffield Cathedral

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sacha Pfeiffer. Some books are too good to put down, even if they're overdue at the library. Maybe that was the case with "The Faith And Practice Of A Church Of England-Man" because after 300 years, it was finally returned to Sheffield Cathedral.

Reverend Canon Keith Farrow told the Sheffield Star, he's delighted it's back.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KEITH FARROW: I'm trying to work out what the fine would be - the librarian's fine.

PFEIFFER: He joked, they may be able to fund a new roof.

