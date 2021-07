With the multiple traumas of COVID-19, racial violence and economic collapse this past year, the demand for therapy has skyrocketed.

And in the hardest-hit communities, the need has been the greatest.

As Judith Kogan reports, a Boston psychologist is helping communities of color heal through a process that has traditionally eluded them.

