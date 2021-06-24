Electronics Manufacturers Seek To Help The Hearing Impaired With New Technology

Electronics manufacturers are increasingly addressing hearing loss in such products as earbuds and soundbars.

This is often done with the assistance of smartphones and apps so that people can better understand in-person conversations, phone calls and streaming media.

Jon Kalish reports.

Brands Mentioned In The Segment:

Full Transcript Of This Conversation:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.