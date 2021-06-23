© 2020 Texas Public Radio
What A Path Forward Could Look Like As U.S. Sanctions Continue To Ravage Venezuela

Published June 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT

Members of Venezuela’s opposition are in Washington D.C. this week for meetings with the Biden administration to try to figure out a pathway for removing sanctions that have hurt the country’s economy.

Erik Schatzker, an editor-at-large for Bloomberg TV, visited Caracas just last week and says the conditions are still very dire there. He speaks with Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

