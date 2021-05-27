Experts Say Warmer Climate Will Become New 'Normal'

This month, the temperature averages meteorologists use got an update. It means the warmer climate will — quite literally — become the new “normal,” posing a challenge for forecasters.

Until now, what’s considered “normal” for temperatures was based on data from 1981 to 2010.

NPR’s Jennifer Ludden looks into the concerning update to climate temperatures.

