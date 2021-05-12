© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTPD 89.3 FM in Del Rio is currently off air due to connectivity issues at our transmitter site. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Israeli Government 'Provoked' Deadly Violence, Former Palestinian Peace Negotiator Says

Published May 12, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT

The United Nations’ Middle East envoy warned Wednesday that tensions “escalating towards a full-scale war" between Israel and Palestinian militants after Israeli airstrikes and rockets fired from the Gaza strip claimed more lives Wednesday morning.

Dozens have died this week in the violence, most of them Palestinian, as Israeli airstrikes leveled Palestinian apartment towers and Palestinian militant groups fired rockets at Israeli cities. It’s the worst violence in years for a conflict that goes back decades.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Hanan Ashrawi, a former member of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now