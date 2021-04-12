Virginia Police Officer Fired As State Investigates 'Disturbing' Viral Video

The police department in Windsor, Virginia, is now under state investigation after a video came to light that showed two officers pepper-spraying Lt. Caron Nazario, a Black and Latino Army officer in uniform, during a traffic stop last December. One officer has been fired.

Nazario has filed a lawsuit against the two officers, claiming they violated his constitutional rights.

Jane Harper, a courts and crime reporter for the Virginian-Pilot who first reported on the body camera video, joins us.

