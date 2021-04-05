The 1st Test Of Georgia's New Hate Crimes Law

Georgia’s new hate crimes law provides for lengthier prison sentences for people convicted of a crime deemed to be motivated by hate — and the law is about to be put to its first test.

The man charged with targeting Asian massage businesses in the Atlanta area already faces the state’s stiffest penalty, death by lethal injection. There’s nothing to add to that sentence — but death penalty or not, some say the hate crime label needs to be applied.

Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Ellen Eldridge reports.

